Micah Parsons Had Blunt Reaction to Commanders Trading for Laremy Tunsil
The Washington Commanders are making big moves this offseason, trading for star left tackle Laremy Tunsil—and are possibly making their divisional rivals a bit jealous in the process, too.
The Commanders acquired Tunsil from the Houston Texans on Monday for a bevy of draft picks, bringing in a top-tier blindside blocker for quarterback Jayden Daniels ahead of the 2025 season.
As one of the premier left tackles in the NFL, Tunsil serves as a savvy acquisition for the Commanders, who are coming off an NFC championship berth in Daniels's stellar rookie campaign last year.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, haven't played in the NFC title game since the 1995 season with members of the front office even seemingly gaslighting their fans into believing the franchise isn't going through an NFC championship drought.
Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons took to social media to share his simple, stunned reaction to the Tunsil news:
"Wtf," Parsons wrote on X.
Parsons has stayed relatively active on X this offseason and recently responded to Myles Garrett receiving a record-breaking extension from the Cleveland Browns. The 25-year-old pass-rusher is expected to get his own lucrative deal from the Cowboys before the start of next season and officially began negotiations with the team earlier this month.
The Tunsil trade to the Commanders obviously impacts Parsons and the Cowboys, as Dallas will have to go through Washington twice next season to regain control of the division after finishing in third with a 7-10 record in 2024.