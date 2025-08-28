Micah Parsons’s Brother Sends Tweet Warning Situation Could Get ‘Ugly’
Micah Parsons and the Cowboys made no progress towards a new contract again today as the star pass rusher boarded a plane at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, fueling rumors that he might be going to meet with the Packers in Green Bay.
NFL Network's Jane Slater says that is not the case and that Parsons was just going to see another doctor to try to fix his ailing back. He had an MRI over the weekend which came back clear, but now he's looking for a second opinion.
"Whether it be the trade at this point or whether it be them having him remain on this roster, figuring out if they want to tag him at the end of the season," Slater explained. "Jerry keeps reminding us he is in fact under contract, but if there is not a medical diagnosis for that back and he decides that he is going to sit out these games he's looking at over a million dollars a week of game checks that he'll be missing out on. So, we wait."
Terrence Parsons Jr., the brother of the Cowboys star, has since quote tweeted Slater's post saying, "It's gonna get ugly put ya gloves on this going 12 rounds."
This is quite the departure from the very friendly interaction Jones just had with Parsons's mother last weekend, but there have been no indications that the two sides are making any sort of progress in resolving the situation, even if Jones and other key figures in Dallas are certain Parsons will be back on the field when the season starts.