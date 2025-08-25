Jerry Jones Joked About Contract Dispute With Micah Parsons's Mom at Preseason Game
Micah Parsons did not suit up for the Cowboys' last preseason game this past Friday as the All-Pro continues to hold out in pursuit of a contract extension. Negotiations do not seem to be making much progress and Jerry Jones's public comments on the matter don't appear to be helping very much, either. But the longtime Cowboys owner can still joke about the matter.
At the game on Friday Jones met Parsons's mother, Sherese, in what looked like the concourse of AT&T Stadium. Parsons's brother Terrence tweeted a picture of the pair grinning ear-to-ear as Micah made headlines for laying down on a training table during the preseason win. On Monday a video emerged of the interaction between Jones and Sherese in which Jones cracked wise about her son's holdout.
"Now, Micah, why aren't you out there playing," Jones joked after hugging her. "You act like you want some money or something!"
As evidenced by the laughter that followed it was well-received by Parsons. Which hasn't exactly been the tone of negotiations with her son so far, but maybe this is a sign that the tides are turning.
The countdown clock to the regular season officially began once Dallas wrapped up preseason play over the weekend. Jones now has a week and a half to get Parsons to sign on the dotted line and be ready to suit up for Week 1's opener against the Eagles on Sept. 4.