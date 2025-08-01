Micah Parsons’s Brother Takes Shot at Jerry Jones After Cowboys Star’s Trade Request
News of Micah Parsons's shocking trade request from the Dallas Cowboys swept the NFL community Friday afternoon, as the two-time All-Pro demanded out of the organization he has called home for the last four years.
Contract negotiation talks have broke down between Parsons and the Cowboys this offseason ahead of the final year of his rookie deal. Just a little over a month from the start of the 2025 NFL season, Parsons decided to shake things up by putting public pressure on the Cowboys to either pay him what he's looking for (to become the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL) or deal him to a team who will.
In the wake of Parsons's trade request, the Cowboys star's brother appeared to get in on the action, too. Terrence Parsons shared a social media post that appeared to take a jab at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
"Checkmate moves on you Jerry," Parsons's brother wrote on X (formerly Twitter), along with a shrug emoji.
Parsons's brother also tweeted, "Micah playing the game I love it," and reminded Cowboys fans that Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett also notoriously requested a trade before securing his then record-breaking contract extension.
True to Terrence's word, the ball is in Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' court now. The Cowboys have maintained that they have no intention of trading Parsons, but only time will tell if the franchise is willing to work with Parsons through this latest wrinkle in his contract saga.