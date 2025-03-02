Micah Parsons Fires Back Against Cowboys Trade Narrative in Wake of Deebo Samuel News
The Washington Commanders landed Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick on Saturday, making the NFC East even more dangerous than it was already. Watching Samuel head to a division rival has sparked no small measure of frustration within the Dallas Cowboys fanbase— but Micah Parsons, of all people, was there to push back.
After news of the Samuel trade broke a narrative began to circulate that the Commanders acquired the 2021 All-Pro wideout for a cheaper price than the Cowboys paid to acquire Jonathan Mingo. Dallas traded a fourth-rounder for Mingo at this past year's deadline, and he went on to catch five passes over the rest of the season. Washington landing Samuel seemed to provide another opportunity for the rest of the NFL world to point and laugh at the Cowboys, who paid a higher price for a significantly worse player mere months ago.
Parsons did not like that and responded to the narrative with cold, hard facts. Such as how much money Samuel would have cost the Cowboys versus what Mingo cost the franchise.
It's an astute point. The circumstances under which both wideouts were traded were vastly different. It's fair to call out the Cowboys' mismanagement of resources between the two trades but not really fair to ask why they didn't get in on Samuel while pointing to Mingo as the justification for doing so.
Of course, such logic often doesn't resonate with an emotional fanbase. Props to Parsons for trying, though.