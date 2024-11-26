Mics Caught A.J. Brown Giving Saquon Barkley Huge Compliment During His Monster Game
Saquon Barkley gave a career-best performance on Sunday night, posting his first 200+ rushing yards game. He's been on a roll during his first season as a Philadelphia Eagle, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down.
There's been an increase of fans arguing for Barkley to be named the NFL MVP this season thanks to the huge numbers he puts up week after week. His teammates are also giving Barkley his flowers, with one of those instances caught on camera during Sunday's game. Eagles receiver A.J. Brown paid Barkley a huge compliment on the sideline.
"You already the best running back in the world. I think you're the best player in the world," Brown told Barkley in a video caught by NFL Films Mic'd Up.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed with this sentiment as he told NBC after the game that Barkley is the "best in the league."
Barkley is in a tight race with Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry for the NFL's rushing leader. The Eagles star currently leads with 1,392 yards, as Henry has 1,325 yards. Barkley's monster 255-yard game helped propel him to the front.