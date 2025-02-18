Shedeur Sanders's Favorite Madden Team Has One of the Top Picks in the NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders figures to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback would fill a need for six of the top ten picks in the draft this year and Sanders and Cam Ward are the only signal-callers projected to go in the first round.
So where does Sanders want to play? Well, his first official visit will be with the Cleveland Browns, followed by the New York Giants. He took issue with Field Yates projecting him to go No. 6 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Now we know what his favorite team to play Madden with is. And wouldn't you know it, they also just happen to have the second pick in the draft.
"I like how they move around on there," said Sanders. "I like the setup."
When Madden 25 was released in August the Browns were an 87 overall.
No matter how well Kevin Stefanski's offense translates to the video game, Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston had a lot more trouble with it in real life than Sanders had on his gaming console. The Browns finished with the fewest points scored in the NFL and had the fifth worst offense by yards.
If Sanders really is deciding where he wants to play this year based on Madden, maybe he should try the team that was ranked right ahead of the Browns last season—the Dallas Cowboys.