Mike Evans Makes Unique NFL History With Latest TD From Baker Mayfield
Buccaneers star receiver Mike Evans has been in Tampa Bay for 12 seasons. He's caught touchdowns from many different quarterbacks over the years—seven of them to be exact.
During Tampa Bay's 29-27 win over the Jets on Sunday, Evans hauled in his 25th touchdown off the hands of Baker Mayfield on Sunday, which carved some niche NFL history for himself.
With Evans's second-quarter touchdown reception against the Jets, he became the first player in NFL history to record 25 or more touchdown catches from three different quarterbacks, according to Sports Illustrated's Mitch Goldich. Evans caught 31 touchdowns from Jameis Winston between 2015 and '19, then he connected on 32 scores with Tom Brady from '20 to '22.
Unfortunately for Evans and the Bucs, the star wideout left the game Sunday in the fourth quarter due to a non-contact hamstring injury. He went to the locker room for further evaluation and was ruled out shortly after. Bucs coach Todd Bowles didn't share concrete details after the game, however ESPN's Jenna Laine reported that Evans will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.
Hamstring injuries have been a yearly occurrence since '19 for Evans. Last year, he missed three games due to hamstring issues. Hopefully this time it's nothing serious and he can continue finding the end zone with Mayfield as the Bucs advanced to 3-0 with a thrilling win over New York.