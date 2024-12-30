Mike McCarthy Wouldn't Address Desire to Return to Cowboys Next Season
Mike McCarthy doesn't want to talk about his future with the Dallas Cowboys.
On Monday, the Cowboys head coach was asked if he'd like to return to Dallas next season and opted not to answer the question.
"I need to make sure I'm doing exactly what I'm asking everybody else to do, we need to finish the race," McCarthy said. "We'll have time to talk about that next week."
So he did answer the question without really answering it. It makes sense that he'd choose to shut down any talk of next season until the 2024 campaign has wrapped up.
McCarthy was also asked about his players showing support for him and had a thoughtful answer.
"Thank you. It’s a reflection of what we have here," McCarthy said. "We do things the right way, I can attest to that... That’s what the offseason is for, I don’t think this week is the time for those discussions."
The Cowboys have dealt with a litany of injuries this season and are limping to the finish with a 7-9 record.
McCarthy is finishing his fifth season in Dallas and has compiled a record of 49-34, but is only 1-3 in the playoffs. In 2021, 2022 and 2023, he led the Cowboys to identical 12-5 records but couldn't get them past the divisional round of the playoffs.
Jerry Jones will have a decision to make about McCarthy's future this offseason.