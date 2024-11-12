Mike McCarthy Cracked the Perfect Joke About Sun Shades at Cowboys’ Press Conference
The sun has historically served as a riveting topic of conversation for 16th century heliocentrists, solar energy enthusiasts and more recently, the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys’ 34-6 loss to the Eagles on Sunday elicited viral reactions to the glaring sunlight at AT&T Stadium, which made it nearly impossible for star wideout CeeDee Lamb to reel in a touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Jerry Jones has since weighed in on the topic, as has Lamb. Mike McCarthy hilariously brought it up again during Tuesday’s press conference, when the Cowboys seemed to set up some kind of portable shield or shade to protect McCarthy from the sun’s glare.
The Cowboys coach made the perfect joke about the shade:
“Is that for the sun?” McCarthy said as he walked up to the podium. “I can’t help myself.”
Too good.
The Cowboys (3-6) will look to get their season back on track—and avoid future sun-related debacles—in this week’s home matchup against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.