Mike McCarthy Makes Definitive Statement on Cowboys' Starting QB Moving Forward
The Dallas Cowboys suffered an embarrassing 34–6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Trey Lance leading the team as Dak Prescott is out for the foreseeable future.
Prescott is expected to undergo hamstring surgery and miss the rest of the 2024 season, pending a final opinion on Monday. If this does happen, then who will the Cowboys name as their starter?
Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Rush will remain the team's starter moving forward. However, he also noted that the plan is to add a third quarterback to the roster for the remainder of the season with Prescott expected to be out, WFAA's Ed Werder reported.
Rush will hopefully have more time this week to get adjusted to the offense. He completed 13 of 23 passes for 45 yards and zero touchdowns on Sunday.
After the Cowboys had their third fumble of the game in the third quarter, McCarthy replaced Rush with Lance, who completed just 4 of 6 passes for 21 yards and one interception to finish out the game. Lance's first drive in the game also resulted in a fumble, while his second drive ended with his interception.
The struggling Cowboys definitely need improvements in multiple positions on the field, but preparing Rush better for the starting role could be a place to begin.
The Cowboys will face the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football this week.