Mike McCarthy Expected to Interview for Bears' Coaching Vacancy After Leaving Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy are parting ways at the conclusion of his contract, which expires on Tuesday. But McCarthy might not be without a job for long—It seems there's already plenty of interest in the 61-year-old, as he’s started lining up interviews with other teams.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, McCarthy is set to interview with the Chicago Bears this week, potentially as early as Wednesday.
The Cowboys previously denied the Bears' request to interview McCarthy for their head coaching vacancy. Now that the two sides have failed to lock down a new contract, McCarthy will end up getting the opportunity to interview with Chicago.
The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus during the regular season. They've already conducted a handful of interviews in the offseason, and now McCarthy will get his shot to meet with the organization's front office.
Chicago's not the only team interested in interviewing McCarthy. The New Orleans Saints are also reportedly interested in meeting with the former Green Bay Packers and Cowboys coach.
McCarthy can't officially schedule any interviews with teams until his Cowboys contract has expired, but he's expected to move quickly once he becomes formally available.