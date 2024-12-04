SI

Mics Caught What Mike Tomlin Told George Pickens After Early Interception vs. Bengals

Pickens turned things around by scoring a touchdown on the next drive.

Madison Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin talks to receiver George Pickens on the sidelines.
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin talks to receiver George Pickens on the sidelines. / Hard Knocks/Screengrab
Morale was low for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the beginning of the AFC North matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday after quarterback Russell Wilson threw an interception one minute into the team's first drive of the game.

The pass was intended for Steelers receiver George Pickens, and he seemed to take on a lot of the blame for the turnover as he walked over the sidelines. A video went viral of coach Mike Tomlin seeming to motivate him, which worked out as Pickens scored a 17-yard touchdown on the team's next drive.

The audio of this exchange was finally released on Tuesday and fans can hear what Tomlin told his star receiver to keep his head up.

"Hey bro, it can’t define us today. I need you to stay with me," Tomlin said while holding Pickens's head. "This s--- ain't gonna decide the outcome of the game. ... Look at me. You aight? All right, let's go."

Even though the Steelers won 44–38, Pickens' actions on the field during the game became the center of many discussions surrounding the game. He had a couple costly penalties, including one from taunting the Bengals sideline and another for mimicking using a gun during a celebration. Tomlin said Pickens needs to "grow up" during his post-game presser.

Tomlin was mic'd up throughout the entire game for the new season of Hard Knocks on HBO, which premiered on Tuesday night. The Steelers coach quickly became a fan favorite during the season opener.

