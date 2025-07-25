Patriots Open to Signing Christian Wilkins
FOXBORO, MA. — The Patriots might not be done adding to their defensive line.
Ahead of Friday's training camp practice, head coach Mike Vrabel discussed the possibility of adding recently-released defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in New England.
“This is pretty new,” Vrabel said about Wilkins being available. “I don’t have all the information on where Christian is. I know christian. I recruited him when he was up here in the area in Connecticut and going to high school. I’m sure we will have a conversation about it.”
Wilkins is a Springfield, Massachusetts, native and played youth football in-state before heading to Framingham High School and Connecticut's Suffield Academy. And while Vrabel's Ohio State couldn't recruit Wilkins to Columbus out of high school, he may have a chance to finally get the star player who spurned him for Clemson.
The Las Vegas Raiders broke the bank for Wilkins last offseason, signing him to a four-year, $110 million contract with $84.75 million guaranteed. Five games in, Wilkins suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot and missed the remainder of the season.
On Thursday, the Raiders released Wilkins, with ESPN reporting that team doctors wanted the defensive star to have surgery. Wilkins declined the idea, and a dispute between voided money is on the horizon. Wilkins' representatives have reportedly filed a grievance with the NFLPA.
"We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins and he has been informed of his release from the team," the Raiders said in a statement. "This franchise has a commitment of excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for a new season."
So will New England try to add Wilkins to a defensive front that already brought in Milton Williams on a mega contract, as well as working Christian Barmore back from blood clot issues. With a league-high $59 million in cap space, the Patriots have room to add the former AFC East star to the locker room.
"I'll think we'll have a conversation," Vrabel said Friday.
