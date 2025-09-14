Myles Garrett Had Frank Assessment of Browns' 'Embarrassing' Loss to Ravens
Star Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett did not sound happy after Cleveland's double-digit 41-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday afternoon.
"S---'s embarrassing," Garrett told reporters during a postgame presser. "We got to be better on defense. We got to be better as a team. They slowly chipped away and we did a solid job, holding them to three when we could, and then eventually the dam broke and they just did whatever they wanted, and we have to continue to play a 60-minute game."
To Garrett's point, the Ravens really did have their way with Cleveland. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for four touchdowns and 225 yards, while Browns QB Joe Flacco, in somewhat of a reunion/revenge game in Charm City, depending on how you looked at it, had one touchdown but otherwise went 25-45 for 199 yards, with an interception and a lost fumble.
The Browns' defense did at least manage to hold star Ravens running back Derrick Henry to just 24 yards, but the good news really stopped there. Eventually, Flacco was relieved by rookie Dillon Gabriel, who added another touchdown to Cleveland's haul with 1:50 left in the game.
Garrett's touch of frustration is notable considering he is his team's star player, but also because he asked to be traded over the offseason. Eventually, a hefty payday and some purported plans at QB seemed to satisfy him, but we wonder how he's feeling now that his team is aggressively 0-2 to start the year.