Lamar Jackson and Joe Flacco Had the Cutest Photo After Ravens-Browns Matchup
Sunday’s matchup between the Browns and Ravens could be viewed as a Joe Flacco revenge game for the more pessimistic football viewers. But for Flacco himself, it seemed a bit more like a reunion.
The Ravens bested the Browns with relative ease, dispatching their division rivals 41–17, but after the game, there was still plenty of love between the two sides, especially between Flacco and the man who succeeded him in Baltimore, Lamar Jackson.
Look at this photo.
It’s all love.
Jackson had nothing but praise for Flacco heading into Sunday’s game, noting earlier in the week that he was a great teammate, and a funny one, too.
While Flacco didn’t get the win on Sunday, he still has one thing Jackson does not—a Super Bowl win with the Ravens. We’ll see if this is the year the two-time MVP can get his team over the line to a championship.