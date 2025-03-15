Myles Garrett Is Keeping A Big Secret About Browns’ Quarterback Plans for 2025
The Cleveland Browns are entering the offseason with urgent questions at the quarterback position, but Myles Garrett seemingly isn't breaking a sweat.
Garrett recently became the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history after the Browns gave him a massive four-year deal to end his trade request saga this offseason. The star pass-rusher opened up about staying with Cleveland in Friday's press conference and gave some insight to potential quarterbacks the team could sign in free agency, including Russell Wilson.
At the moment, Deshaun Watson is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon injury and could miss part of the 2025 season. The Browns traded for Kenny Pickett earlier this month, who will presumably serve as a backup. A few other veteran bridge options being floated around include Kirk Cousins and Joe Flacco.
Amid ongoing speculation over the Browns' quarterback plans, Garrett spoke to Andrew Siciliano about his candid thoughts on the situation.
"After conversations, I do have an idea [of who the quarterback will be]," Garrett said with a wide smile.
He was then asked if he liked the idea.
Garrett smugly nodded and added, "I like it enough to be here, smiling in front of you because I think we have a good chance of that happening and making the most out of it."
So very coy.
Garrett, of course, declined to reveal who the Browns' starting quarterback would be.
It's hard to believe that a quarterback room consisting of Watson, Pickett, and potentially Wilson or another veteran would make Garrett smile as much as he did. Some fans have already jumped to the conclusion that the Browns are planning to take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft with the No. 2 pick—Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders would be the two most likely choices.
Given that Garrett just renewed his long-term commitment to the Browns, seeing the organization draft a young quarterback to develop over the years may be the ideal master plan for Garrett and the reason why he couldn't stop grinning.
Either way, it certainly seems like Garrett knows something the rest of us don't.