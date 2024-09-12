Najee Harris Says It Doesn't Matter Which Steelers Quarterback Starts vs. Broncos
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback conversation has continued into Week 2 as starter Russell Wilson's status for Sunday's game vs. the Denver Broncos remains up in the air.
Backup Justin Fields started for the Steelers during Sunday's 18–10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, and coach Mike Tomlin told the media this week that the team is preparing to start Fields again if Wilson's calf injury isn't better.
As for the rest of the team, the Steelers aren't focused on who the quarterback is going to be each week. Running back Najee Harris, who is one of the team's captains, said it "doesn't matter" who the Steelers' quarterback is, the team still has to prepare for its opponent.
"No matter what we're going to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos," Harris said, via TribLIVE's Chris Adamski. "The whole part of the week is to get ready to play the Denver Broncos. ... Us as a team, us as captains, we gotta get the guys ready to play against the Denver Broncos. We're not worried about who's at quarterback. Obviously, we need one, but we're not spending all our week worrying about who's going to be our quarterback."
It sounds like Harris is tired of being asked about the quarterback position. To be fair, it is the most talked about topic revolving around the Steelers since the team added both Wilson and Fields in the offseason. Training camp involved a quarterback competition with Wilson winning it, but now the veteran hasn't played in the regular season due to injury.
Sunday would mark the "return game" for Wilson, as he spent the last two seasons in Denver. He didn't end on the most amicable terms with the Broncos as he was benched to finish the 2023 season. He originally signed a five-year contract extension with the Broncos in 2022 after being traded by the Seattle Seahawks.