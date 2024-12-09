Robert Griffin III Reacts to First NFL Broadcasting Gig Since ESPN Firing With Perfect Meme
RG3 is so back.
On Monday, it was announced that Robert Griffin III would be joining Netflix for its Christmas Day livestream, marking the ex-quarterback's first formal NFL gig since getting the boot from ESPN.
After the news was first reported, Griffin celebrated by posting a fitting meme: a screengrab of Idris Elba's character from The Wire, photoshopped to add a Netflix hat and captioned "I want you to put the word out there that we back up."
Griffin, who was hired at ESPN in 2021, still had two years left on his contract with the network let him go over the summer, citing cost-saving measures.
He will be joined on Christmas Day by current ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, NFL Network analyst Manti Te’o, and former NBC analyst Drew Brees to provide pregame, postgame, and downtime commentary. Meanwhile, Ian Eagle, Nate Burleson, and J.J. Watt will call the Kansas City Chiefs–Pittsburgh Steelers contest, Noah Eagle and Greg Olsen will call the Baltimore Ravens–Houston Texans game, and Kay Adams will lead studio coverage.
Hopefully, all goes well on the technical side of things—this is Netflix's first NFL broadcast. With any luck, the holiday magic will be enough to deliver us from buffering issues.