Report: Steelers, 49ers Working on Brandon Aiyuk Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been in the sweepstakes for San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk for months now. Ever since the NFL Draft, the Steelers have been named a frontrunner or a team in the mix over and over again. With training camps underway for both teams, Aiyuk is still not participating as he pursues a new contract or a trade.
As this drama continues, the Steelers are still reportedly pursuing the best available receiver. According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, the team is still actively working on a deal with the 49ers. He shared the latest info from his X account.
"The Steelers are working hard on a trade for Brandon AIyuk," he said. "And a deal could get done soon. 49ers seem motivated now to get something done."
With every passing day, the Steelers appear to be closer and closer to acquiring the elite playmaker. One of the big sticking points for Aiyuk is getting a new contract. He was reportedly seeking an annual salary of more than $30 million with San Francisco, but Fillipponi suggested that the contract won't be a problem for Pittsburgh to complete.
"The Steelers don't have an issue with an Aiyuk contract extension," he said. "In fact, Aiyuk will give the Steelers a little bit of a discount."
Acquiring Aiyuk would be a huge get for the Steelers. He's coming off of a 1,300 yard season where he established himself as a premier pass-catcher in the NFL. Other teams like the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots are also rumored to be in the running for Aiyuk, but at this point the Steelers remain the front runner. If Fillipponi's intel proves true, the Steelers will go from front runner to new home of one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
