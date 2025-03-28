NFL Draft Needs for Every NFC Team After Free Agency
- Washington Commanders
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Minnesota Vikings
- Green Bay Packers
- Detroit Lions
- Chicago Bears
- New Orleans Saints
- Carolina Panthers
- Atlanta Falcons
- Los Angeles Rams
- Arizona Cardinals
Creating options is always a good idea before heading into the NFL draft.
The New York Giants still don’t have a franchise quarterback on their roster despite recently signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. But those experienced quarterbacks can still push the ball downfield, and most importantly, give the Giants the option of taking the best player available with the No. 3 pick in April's draft.
The teams that tend to fail miserably with their picks are the ones that reach for roster needs. But it’s also about strategy and planning ahead, so don’t rule out the Giants drafting a quarterback even if they pass on the position of need with the No. 3 selection.
After examining the needs of the AFC teams, let’s take a look at the NFC teams and discuss how they should prioritize their draft needs with less than a month before teams are on the clock.
Arizona Cardinals
Draft needs: WR, OG, DT, LB, CB
Marvin Harrison Jr. didn’t have the dominant rookie season many expected him to have, but the Cardinals can help him achieve that in Year 2 by adding a quality No. 2 wideout. Michael Wilson might be more of a No. 3 option. But the Cardinals might feel comfortable with their offense after putting all of their attention on the defensive side during free agency. Newcomers Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson will make the defensive front better, but the Cardinals could use more depth. They also need more playmakers on the back end of the defense.
Atlanta Falcons
Draft needs: WR, C, edge, DT, CB
The Falcons have a talented offense, but they have a few concerning holes, including at center after Drew Dalman joined the Bears in free agency. Maybe tight end should be a need because Kyle Pitts hasn’t come close to meeting the high expectations that were placed on him as the No. 4 pick in 2021. But the Falcons need to focus more on helping Drake London, who often does the heavy lifting for an inconsistent group of pass catchers. On defense, there’s no bigger need than landing an impactful edge rusher, something Atlanta hasn’t had in a very long time.
Carolina Panthers
Draft needs: WR, TE, C, edge, LB, CB
This could be a dynamic offense if the Panthers, who hold the No. 8 pick, draft Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. If that comes to fruition, the Panthers probably don’t need to add another wideout for Bryce Young, who showed vast improvements last year throwing to Adam Thielen and rookies Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Carolina beefed up the interior of the defensive line with the signing of Tershawn Wharton, a solid pass rusher. But the Panthers need to find a legitimate No. 1 edge rusher because they currently have only rotational players at the position, with Pat Jones II, D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney. This defense needs plenty of attention come April’s draft.
Chicago Bears
Draft needs: RB, OT, OG, edge, DT
After taking care of the offensive line, the Bears could do Caleb Williams more favors by drafting a workhorse running back. D’Andre Swift might be better suited as a No. 2 in a backfield committee. But Chicago can’t get complacent on the offensive line because the trade for guard Jonah Jackson comes with risks after he was benched most of last season during his lone year with the Rams. Also, left tackle Braxton Jones still needs to prove whether he can be a long-term starter as he recovers from an ankle injury. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Bears use a handful of draft picks on the defensive side to fit the scheme of new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.
Dallas Cowboys
Draft needs: RB, WR, IOL, edge, DT, LB
Cowboys fans might lose their minds if the Jones family goes back-to-back drafts neglecting the running back position. Draft pundits are high on running backs this season, giving Dallas more reasons to not be content with a backfield that currently features Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Also, the Cowboys will need to find a replacement for the recently retired Zack Martin, one of the best guards of the past decade. But the Cowboys have more problems on the defensive side, especially because they have struggled with finding quality run defenders at defensive tackle and linebacker.
Detroit Lions
Draft needs: OG, edge, CB, S
The Lions’ offense appears set, but the team might give themselves another option at right guard in case Christian Mahogany isn’t ready to start and fill the void left by the free agency departure of Kevin Zeitler. Detroit hasn’t shown interest in re-signing Za’Darius Smith likely because this is a deep class for edge rushers. The Lions can’t go into the season with Marcus Davenport being the No. 2 edge rusher behind Aidan Hutchinson. Josh Paschal, a 2022 second-round pick, has struggled to make an impact on Detroit’s defensive line. Cornerback isn’t a major need, but the team might be concerned about the rookie struggles of Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Green Bay Packers
Draft needs: WR, edge, CB
The Packers have depth at wide receiver, but they found out the hard way last season the importance of needing a dominant No. 1 wideout to take over games. But Green Bay likely won’t prioritize the position in the first round because it never does and it’s considered a down year for wide receiver prospects. It’s a good year, however, for prospects at edge rushers. It might be time for the Packers to consider the possibility of edge rusher Lukas Van Ness not being the player they thought they were getting when they drafted him in the first round of the 2023 draft.
Los Angeles Rams
Draft needs: QB, TE, C, LB, CB
The Rams can’t keep signing Matthew Stafford to revised one-year deals without having some kind of QB succession plan. Maybe Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart is in play for Los Angeles with the No. 26 pick. But the Rams have bigger needs behind their talented defensive front. They’re too small at linebacker and they’re missing a playmaker at cornerback. The signing of defensive tackle Poona Ford might not be enough to improve the run defense of a unit that allowed Saquon Barkley to rush for more than 200 yards in two games last season.
Minnesota Vikings
Draft needs: OG, CB, S
On paper, the Vikings have an impressive offensive line after adding Will Fries and Ryan Kelly. But the former Colts linemen and left tackle Christian Darrisaw are all coming off injury-riddled seasons. It wouldn’t hurt to get younger at the position and add depth to ensure quarterback J.J. McCarthy has stout protection throughout his first starting season. Minnesota has a hole in the secondary after the departure of safety Camryn Bynum, and Harrison Smith isn’t getting younger as he heads into his 14th NFL season. Also, Brian Flores’s defense could use more help at cornerback because Byron Murphy Jr. might be the lone proven player at the position.
New Orleans Saints
Draft needs: QB, WR, OG, DT, CB
Perhaps the rumors about Derek Carr possibly being let go in New Orleans this offseason was more about cap space purposes and less about production. And it helped Carr that QB options were limited this offseason. At the moment, it appears the Saints have decided to give it another try with Carr, but he has a reputation for not winning enough games in the NFL, going back to his many rough years with the Raiders. It would be wise for the Saints to execute a QB succession plan—maybe they’re a landing spot for Shedeur Sanders if he falls to pick No. 9. Sanders would give new life for an organization that has gotten stale with an older roster that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2020.
New York Giants
Draft needs: QB, WR, TE, IOL, CB
The Giants should ignore the quarterback prospects with their No. 3 pick and take the best player available, because they’re likely going to have an opportunity to draft either Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado versatile weapon Travis Hunter. These are the two best players in the draft and the Giants don’t have to reach now that they have added Wilson and Winston to their QB room. But they should still consider drafting a QB on Day 2 or trading back into the first round. New York’s defense is close to completion, but it needs more reliable cornerbacks.
Philadelphia Eagles
Draft needs: WR, edge, DT, S
The No. 3 wideout role is the only blemish on the Eagles’ stacked offense. But it hasn’t been an issue because A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith make up for the lack of depth at the position. Philadelphia has succession plans to account for the free agency departures of defensive tackle Milton Williams and edge rusher Josh Sweat. It wouldn’t hurt, though, to add more players on the defensive front in case the unproven players aren’t able to fill the sizable voids. But no one needs to tell GM Howie Roseman that because he often has the defensive front in mind during the draft.
San Francisco 49ers
Draft needs: IOL, edge, DT, CB
The 49ers’ player exodus mostly affected the defense, leaving them with several holes in all three phases. But they have two strong building blocks in Nick Bosa and Fred Warner to quickly get this unit back on track this season. The 49ers can start by giving Bosa a few impactful rookies at edge rusher and defensive tackle. San Francisco also has needs on the offensive line after guard Aaron Banks left to join the Packers.
Seattle Seahawks
Draft needs: WR, TE, IOL, CB
The Seahawks heavily invested in Cooper Kupp, but he’s no longer in his prime and has struggled with injuries. Seattle needs a young, promising wideout to grow with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and assist Sam Darnold, who’s essentially on a one-year deal to prove his breakout season in Minnesota wasn’t a fluke. But Darnold won’t get far unless the Seahawks improve the offensive line through the draft. On paper, the Seahawks’ defense might not have a hole, but star power hasn’t always led to production. Seattle could use a few more consistent cornerbacks.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Draft needs: edge, LB, CB
The Buccaneers shouldn’t be content with the signing of Haason Reddick, who’s coming off a down season with the New York Jets. It’s also not a given that Yaya Diaby will find consistency playing next to Reddick. It’s also time for the Buccaneers to find a replacement for the ageless Lavonte David, one of the best linebackers of the past 14 years. There’s plenty to like about Tampa Bay’s roster, but the team can make serious postseason noise by drafting a few key defensive rookies come April.
Washington Commanders
Draft needs: RB, TE, edge, DT, S
The Commanders could make this the perfect offseason for the offense if they land a promising running back in the draft to go with the splash acquisitions of Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil. Jayden Daniels would be close to unstoppable if he has his version of Derrick Henry or Barkley. But this defense still has plenty of holes, which was exposed against the Eagles in the NFC championship game. Landing impactful rookie defensive linemen could drastically improve Dan Quinn’s defense.