NFL Draft Songs: Here's What Each Prospect Will Walk Out to When Selected
The 2025 NFL draft is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night, beginning a weekend that will make 257 draftees—and plenty more undrafted free agents'—dreams come true.
The draft, as with nearly everything the NFL does at this point, has become a tentpole event on the league's calendar that includes a host city, plenty of viral moments, and prospects finding out about their new home's live and in person.
This year, from Green Bay, Wisconsin's Lambeau Field, 15 prospects will be in attendance and as released on social media on Thursday, they have each picked a walkout song to accompany them as they take the stage.
NFL Draft Prospect Walkout Songs
Here's a look at each player's choice:
Player
Song
Artist
OL Tyler Booker, Alabama
"Imaginary Players"
Jay-Z
LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
"Free Promo"
Lil Baby
OL Will Campbell, LSU
"Right Above It"
Lil Wayne
DE Abdul Carter, Penn State
"Bout My Money"
OT7 Quanny
WR Matthew Golden, Texas
"Int'l Players Anthem (I Choose You)"
UGH (Outkast)
DL Mason Graham, Michigan
"Bottom"
Gunna
CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
"Him All Along"
Gunna
WR/DB Travis Hunter, Colorado
"Let It All Work Out"
Lil Wayne
RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
"Clear My Rain"
Gunna (feat. Leon Bridges)
CB Will Johnson, Michigan
"Toast Up"
Gunna
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
"Thank You Lord"
Kealamauloa Alcon (feat. Jeremiah Kahuakai Kaholoaa)
QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
"Walk Thru"
Rich Homie Quan
S Malaki Starks, Georgia
"Get Ready"
Rod Wave
DE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
"Forever"
Drake
QB Cam Ward, Miami
"Freestyle"
Rod Wave