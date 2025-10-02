NFL Fans Split on Mac Jones’s Bold Suit Choice Ahead of ‘Thursday Night Football’
The 49ers face an uphill battle on Thursday night as they head to SoFi Stadium to take on the Rams. Not only is San Francisco on the road, but the Niners are also facing a slew of injuries across several key positions.
Backup quarterback Mac Jones will be back under center for the 49ers, and will be throwing to a makeshift receiving corps, with Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings both set to miss the game.
While he has a daunting task ahead of him, Jones appeared unfazed, and based on his bold fashion choice ahead of the game, seems ready to make a splash.
The NFL tunnel walk has become a runway of its own in recent years, and Jones’s look left NFL fans split in their reactions. Some thought it a step too far, while others liked the confidence it projected. Others still were left struggling to decide which Batman villain had inspired the look.
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.