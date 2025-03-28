NFL Insider Dishes on Jerry Jones, Cowboys’ Surprising Interest in Travis Hunter
Dallas Cowboys fans may want to pop in their earplugs for his one.
On the newest episode of the Scoop City podcast, NFL insider Dianna Russini chatted with Chase Daniel about what she's been hearing ahead of the NFL draft. Much of the chatter has followed one unique prospect, Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter, who could be taken off the board as early as the top-5 as his unique talents have wowed fans and analysts alike.
Whether Hunter will commit to playing both cornerback and wide receiver in the pros full-time remains to be seen, but there could be a new wrinkle in his draft projection with one surprising team potentially in the mix.
"It's that time of year when you're starting to hear about different teams that are hot and certain guys where they are calling to see if they can move up," Russini said. "I've heard Jerry really likes Travis Hunter. Thought that's a very Dallas Cowboy move."
"Just 'cause they like him doesn't mean they're gonna do it," added Russini. "But you never know."
"Draft his next Prime, huh?" Daniel said.
The Cowboys hold the No. 12 pick and would have to give up quite a lot to move up and snag him, including probably a few first-rounders.
Of all the reasons why Hunter joining the Cowboys doesn't make sense, the links between Deion Sanders and Dallas are still hard to ignore. Sanders played in Dallas for five seasons and was the closest thing to a two-way NFL player fans have seen since the merger. He lit up headlines this offseason when he reportedly spoke to Jones about the Cowboys' then-vacant head coaching job.
Sanders remains committed to Colorado for the foreseeable future, but one would imagine that he would wholeheartedly support Jones taking Hunter under his wing come April.