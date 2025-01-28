Jerry Jones Addresses Conversation He Had With Deion Sanders About the Cowboys
As part of the search for the franchise's next head coach, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, in a move that immediately vaulted the team to the top of the sports news cycle, interviewed Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders for the vacancy.
But Jones, speaking to reporters at an introductory press conference for newly hired coach Brian Scottenheimer, seemed to downplay his interview with Sanders as more of a "conversation" between two longtime friends.
"Just a conversation about the team, and about where he is, and his boys, conversation with his boys, that type of conversation. I’ve said I’ve talked to a lot of coaches, and Deion has a job."
Shortly after the Cowboys parted ways with former coach Mike McCarthy, it was reported that Jones and Sanders spoke, and that the former Cowboys player was considered a "top candidate" for his former team's head coaching vacancy. Sanders, in a statement, said the Cowboys' opening was "intriguing" but added that he "loves Boulder" and his current setup as the coach of the Buffaloes.
Dallas ultimately elected to hire Schottenheimer, the Cowboys' offensive coordinator during the 2023 and '24 seasons, a move that was met with skepticism from some, particularly former Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Irvin.
But, judging by Jones's words, it appears that the conversation with Sanders was more of a testing of the waters by the Cowboys owner, rather than a serious inquiry.