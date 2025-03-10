NFL Insider Had a Funny Moment After Breaking Trade News During Commercial Break
The NFL free agency frenzy is off to a fast start.
In this story:
The NFL news cycle was spinning like mad on Sunday, with massive signings and extensions being handed out all across the league.
The frenzy of news made it so that the insiders charged with breaking headlines were sometimes already on television discussing one deal while another one was about to reset the narrative.
Such was the case on NFL Network. During an episode of The Insiders, the trio of Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero were busy discussing the news of the day and finally hit a commercial break.
During that break, Rapoport and Pelissero broke news of DK Metcalf’s trade to the Seahawks. When they came back from commercial, Pelissero was clearly pleased with the comical sequence.
That’s the magic of live television.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published