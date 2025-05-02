NFL Insider Gives Post-Draft Update on Bengals, Trey Hendrickson Contract
The Cincinnati Bengals and star defensive end Trey Hendrickson have still not worked out a contract extension to keep him on the team even after he was granted permission to seek a trade.
The signs have seemingly been pointing to the Bengals not retaining Hendrickson. First off, Cincinnati signed receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to big new deals while the three players were often grouped together as stars the Bengals all wanted to keep. Then, Hendrickson aired his grievances about the Bengals having "poor communication" with him about a contract. And, finally, the Bengals drafted Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart in the first round of the NFL draft last week.
Despite all these circumstances, there's still a chance that the Bengals could work out a deal with Hendrickson, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Friday.
Russini said she's getting "really good vibes" regarding the Bengals getting a deal done with Hendrickson after asking around. We'll see what the Bengals come up with this offseason to keep the four-time Pro Bowler in Cincinnati.
In 17 games played last season, Hendrickson notched a career-high 46 total tackles, 17.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He led the NFL with his sack total.