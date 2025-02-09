NFL Insider Lays Out When Jets Could Make Decision on Aaron Rodgers's Future
No one knows where Aaron Rodgers will end up in 2025, whether that be remaining with the New York Jets, landing on another NFL team or retiring from the sport at age 41.
Rodgers's future with the Jets is unclear after his disappointing 2024 season and the fact that the team is now led by new front office and new coach Aaron Glenn, who could prefer to go a totally different direction with the quarterback position.
It sounds like Rodgers and the Jets have begun discussions about his future, though, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported on Sunday. So, a decision could come a lot sooner than NFL fans may have expected.
"I'm told that situation is still fluid and open," Battista said on The Insiders. "Rodgers has had conversations with the team. ... I would expect things to ramp up very soon here."
She explained how most teams like to have clarity on a position like this heading into the NFL scouting combine, which begins Feb. 27. That could serve as a soft deadline for the Jets to make their decision.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero added in a report that if the Jets do keep Rodgers for the 2025 season, it's likely the veteran will take a pay cut, which many quarterbacks do in the late years of their careers. The NFL insiders noted how Rodgers would likely decide before the Jets' offseason program so he could work with first-time offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand.
ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported on Sunday that a lot of NFL insiders believe the Jets will move on from Rodgers this offseason as a new "regime" is in place. Oftentimes a newly hired front office and coaching staff calls for new players, especially their choice under center.
"There's a lot of people across the league who believe that the signs point to Aaron Rodgers not being back in New York," Schefter said.
But, as Schefter notes, all of this depends on the fact of whether Rodgers even wants to keep playing football. Once he decides that, the Jets can figure out if they want to keep him or cut ties and send him elsewhere.