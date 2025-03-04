ESPN Analyst Makes Passionate Case Against Giants Bringing in Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is currently a free agent. While it's unclear if he even wants to continue his career, he's still being mentioned as a possible quarterback solution for some teams, including the New York Giants. While rumors swirl that the Giants may be trying to trade into the top pick in the upcoming NFL draft, they haven't yet so all options remain on the table, including Rodgers.
Today on Get Up, ESPN's Dan Graziano joined the local chorus and made a passionate case for the Giants to not go after the veteran quarterback, pointing out what happened to the other New York team he just spent two years with.
"You're suggesting that the Giants' coach and GM need to hire Aaron Rodgers to save their jobs," said Graziano. "I guess we can go to Florham Park and see how Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas are enjoying their contract extensions that they got from the Jets 'cause they brought in Aaron Rodgers. How does that make any sense? He's the guy you hire if you want to lose your job! We saw this the last couple years. The entire Jets building got fired! I don't understand what on Earth—I mean, Mike McCarthy got fired in Green Bay. I don't understand how that makes things... like he's the guy....That's a desperation move, but it's not the right one. I don't get it. If you're on thin ice that is not the guy I would bring in."
In Rodgers' first season with the Jets he was injured during the very first game and they ended up winning seven games. Last year, with Rodgers starting all 17 games, the Jets went 5-12. The Giants were only slightly worse the last two seasons as they won six and then three games. Honestly, it doesn't sound like an ideal fit for either party.