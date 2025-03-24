NFL Insider Says There Are Still Some Mystery Teams Involved With Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers met with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, but just previous stories about the former Jets quarterback and the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, nothing has come of it.
While Rodgers dreams about the good old days in Green Bay, it seems like he'll end up with one of those teams. However, accoridng to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, there may be some other teams who have shown an interest in Rodgers, which would explain why he hasn't signed with any of the teams he's been connected to yet. On Monday's edition of Get Up Darlington floated the possibility that the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes is "alive and well."
“The one thing I do sense,” said Darlington, “Aaron Rodgers is willing to wait. And we have seen this time and time. We’re still a month out from the draft. So, so much can change right now. Do I think that the Pittsburgh Steelers are the leader in the clubhouse based strictly on the fact that Aaron Rodgers spent six hours of his life in their building? Yes, I do, but I do not for a second suggest that this is by any means over. I still think the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes is alive and well.”
Darlington did not give any details, but suggested there were other teams involved again a few minutes later when Mike Greenberg asked him directly, "you're telling me there could still be other teams involved?"
“Yes. 100 percent," said Darlington. "Here… I would say this. I think there are other teams involved. I think it is far more of a reach to suggest that Aaron Rodgers is simply contemplating whether to sign with the Steelers or retire from the game of football than it is to suggest that there are other teams that are on his radar.”
A few minutes later Darlington was called out by Louis Riddick who wanted him to name team names.
“Jeff has some secret teams, some mystery teams," said Riddick. "Go ahead and reveal them. Tell us who they are. ‘Cause I don’t really know who they are or what could be holding it up right now."
Darlington simply said “I love you Lou," before Greenberg deflected by turning to Mike Tannebaum. Who knows if we'll ever know who these teams are. Rodgers signing with a random team at some point in the next few weeks could be our only real clue.