NFL Insider Thinks the Steelers Aren’t Done Adding Weapons After Landing Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers finally made good on the worst-kept secret of the NFL offseason, with the 41-year-old quarterback finally confirmed to be taking his talents to the Steel City this fall.
And according to one NFL insider, the Steelers aren’t done making moves this offseason.
“I do expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to continue to search for one more weapon,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said on Friday. “That is what general manager Omar Khan has done over the course of the last several weeks. He’s made calls on free agents, they hosted Gabe Davis on a visit, they’ve inquired about some other weapons. ... Jonnu Smith—there was a phone call there. Kyle Pitts—there was a phone call there. The Steelers are in the market for at least one more playmaker.”
The talks between the Steelers and Dolphins regarding a trade for tight end Jonnu Smith have been hot, then cold, and seem to currently sit at moderately warm, and with Pittsburgh recently losing tight end Donald Parham Jr. for the year due to injury, a move for another talented tight end would make a lot of sense.
Additionally, with Rodgers now on the team, you can never count out the possibility of bringing in one of his security blanket receivers—Allen Lazard is still currently under contract with the Jets, but no one would be shocked if they made one more trade to fully wash their hands of the Rodgers era.