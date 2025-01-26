Shedeur Sanders Reveals Initial Thoughts on Meeting Giants Brass Ahead of Draft
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders met with multiple NFL teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl, including the New York Giants. Sanders, a top quarterback prospect in the 2025 class, is not participating or playing in the game, but was seen dapping up Giants head coach Brian Daboll and meeting with multiple members of the Giants organization.
Sanders shared his initial thoughts on his meeting with the Giants brass during a crowded media scrum at the event.
“It’s very exciting," Sanders told the media on Saturday. "We have a great relationship. They definitely showed up plenty of times, even to practice."
Sanders previously showcased a relationship with Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. When Sanders was in New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony in December, he met up with Nabers and the two played catch on the street together.
Giants owner John Mara has made it clear that the team's No. 1 priority is to address the quarterback position this offseason. The Giants have no quarterbacks under contract for 2025 and hold the No. 3 pick in the draft this April.
Along with the Giants, Sanders has also met with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns at the East-West Shrine Bowl, who hold the top-two picks in the draft. Sanders has reportedly made a strong impression on several already, including the Titans, who took note of his maturity and easy-going nature. Titans head coach Brian Callahan was among those complimentary of Sanders, though Callahan also had strong praise for Miami quarterback Cam Ward.