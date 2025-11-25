NFL Week 13 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info
Week 12 in the NFL came to a close on Monday night as the 49ers took care of business over the Panthers to get to 8–4 on the 2025 season.
Elsewhere across the league, Shedeur Sanders made his first NFL start and led the Browns to a victory over the Raiders—who in turn fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly—the Chiefs mounted a comeback over the Colts to get themselves back above .500 and primed for a playoff push, and the Giants became the first team eliminated from postseason contention with their loss to the Lions in Detroit.
And just like that, we’re arrived at Week 13 in the NFL—also known as Thanksgiving Week. Here’s a complete look at the upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest.
NFL Week 13 Schedule
Who Is Playing on Thanksgiving?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Dallas Cowboys
Kansas City Chiefs
4:00 p.m. ET
CBS/Paramount+
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC/Peacock
We’ve got three Turkey Day matchups to look forward to across the NFL, the first of which will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET as the Packers head to Detroit to take on the Lions. A battle between two NFC North foes, there’s plenty on the line in this one as both teams are coming off Week 12 wins and looking to gain ground on the Bears in the divisional race.
The second of three contests will take place in Dallas as the 5–5–1 Cowboys are set to welcome the 6–5 Chiefs to AT&T Stadium for a 4:00 p.m. ET kickoff. This one, too, carries plenty of stakes, as Kansas City is potentially on track to miss the postseason for the first time since 2014, while Dallas has won two straight and sits just outside the NFC playoff picture.
Closing out the night will be the Bengals and Ravens in Baltimore and according to coach Zac Taylor, quarterback Joe Burrow expected to return for Cincinnati after missing the last two-plus months with a turf toe injury. The Ravens enter this one 6–5 and winners of their last five, while the Bengals are just 3–8 and have dropped four straight.
Friday, Nov. 28
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Philadelphia Eagles
Chicago Bears
3:00 p.m. ET
Prime Video
Black Friday NFL football is back for a third year in a row in 2025, as the Bears are headed to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.
As mentioned above, Chicago holds the outright lead in the NFC North through 12 weeks with an 8–3 record and winners of their last four. The Eagles, meanwhile, are also 8–3 but are coming off a devastating loss to the Cowboys that saw them blow a 21-point first half lead.
Kickoff for this one is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video.
Sunday, Nov. 30
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Cleveland Browns
San Francisco 49ers
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Tennessee Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Miami Dolphins
New Orleans Saints
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
New York Jets
Atlanta Falcons
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Arizona Cardinals
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Seattle Seahawks
Minnesota Vikings
4:05 p.m. ET
Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers
Buffalo Bills
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Sunday’s Week 13 slate of NFL football is jam-packed with action. Between seven 1:00 p.m. ET starts, a 4:05 p.m. kickoff, and two 4:25 p.m. starts, we have three in-division games and three matchups between teams with .500 records or better.
More specifically, we’ll see Sanders’ second start with Cleveland, Aaron Rodgers' likely return to the lineup for Pittsburgh, and a new-look offense for the Raiders following the firing of Chip Kelly.
Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Washington Commanders
Denver Broncos
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC/Peacock
The Broncos, sitting at 9–2 and coming off their bye-week, are headed East on Sunday night for a prime-time matchup against the Commanders.
Washington enters this one 3–8, just one year removed from an appearance in the NFC championship game, and it may not get much better this week. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, quarterback Jayden Daniels is a long shot to play against Denver as he continues his recovery from a dislocated elbow.
Speaking of Denver, they’re riding an eight game win streak having taken down the Chiefs in Week 11 and hold a comfortable two-game lead over the Chargers in the AFC West.
Kickoff from Northwest Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on both NBC and Peacock.
Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
New England Patriots
New York Giants
8:15 p.m. ET
ESPN
Week 13 will come to a close in Foxborough, Mass., on Monday night as the Patriots welcome the Giants to Gillette Stadium.
New England enters Thanksgiving week with the best record in football at 10–2 and, even while dealing with injuries to rookie offensive linemen Will Campbell and Jared Wilson, has the inside track to the AFC’s No. 1 seed with six weeks to go in the campaign.
The Giants, meanwhile, are out of playoff contention after blowing their fifth double-digit lead this season, and as a result, fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen on Monday. New York sits at 2–10 and at the bottom of the NFC standings.
Kickoff on Monday night is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.
Who Has a Bye in Week 13?
No teams have a bye in Week 13, though four teams do in Week 14, closing out the NFL’s 2025 bye weeks.