NFL Week 7 Recap: Who’s Up, Who’s Down, What’s Next for Every Team
Welcome to the best week of football we’ve had yet during the 2024 NFL season.
While last Sunday’s slate was pretty drab, Week 7 is full of intriguing matchups. In the early window, the Minnesota Vikings (5–0) host the Detroit Lions (4–1) for the lead in the NFC North. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers (4–2) welcome in the Houston Texans (5–1) with both teams sporting two of the league’s top young quarterbacks.
In the late window, we get a Super Bowl rematch between the San Francisco 49ers (3–3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (5–0) at Levi’s Stadium. Kyle Shanahan is hoping to beat the Chiefs for the first time as a head coach, losing the previous four matchups, including two Super Bowls.
Then, on Sunday night, Davante Adams makes his debut with the New York Jets (2–4) as they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4–2), who are starting Russell Wilson over Justin Fields.
But we begin in London, where the Jacksonville Jaguars (2–5) wrapped up their two-week stay by beating the New England Patriots (1–6).
SUNDAY
Jaguars 32, Patriots 16
My take: Jacksonville (2–5) might have saved Doug Pederson’s job for the time being. The Jaguars beat New England (1–6) on Sunday morning in London, finishing up their two-game stint overseas. Now Jacksonville has a five-game stretch against the Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Vikings, Lions and Texans. As for the Patriots, Drake Maye’s development is the only thing worth worrying about right now, and he looks good. Maye threw a pair of touchdowns while amassing 276 yards. It wasn’t a terrific performance, but it was solid for his second-career NFL showing.
Stock up: Brian Thomas Jr. is one of the few consistent bright spots in an otherwise dismal year for the Jaguars. A first-round pick out of LSU, Thomas caught five passes for 89 yards and a touchdown Sunday. On the season, he’s shown his star capabilities, racking up 30 receptions for 513 yards and four scores.
Stock down: It’s extremely early in his coaching career, but early returns aren’t great for Jerod Mayo. What exactly is New England good at? The Patriots have gotten torched by good offenses (think San Francisco and Houston). Conversely, their own offense has been terrible. On Sunday, the Patriots couldn’t throw or run against one of the league’s worst units in a Jacksonville team that entered the morning ranked 31st.
Up Next: Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 27; Packers at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 27
THURSDAY
Broncos 33, Saints 10
My take: New Orleans (2–5) needs to have a fire sale. Regardless of what they do, the Saints are cooked for years thanks to the most irresponsible salary-cap management we’ve seen in North American sports. In the meantime, general manager Mickey Loomis should start loading up on draft picks for what is going to be a generational overhaul. After getting destroyed by Denver (4–3), it’s clear the Saints have no future in 2024. And based on how they’ve handled their finances by pushing guaranteed money down the line repeatedly, they’re only hope for a semi-quick turnaround is selling off players at the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
Stock up: Denver’s defensive front deserves major credit. The Broncos registered six sacks Thursday night, giving them a league-best 28 on the season. Only the Giants are within seven sacks of that total. While Denver is extremely limited offensively, its defense gives it a chance in almost every game.
Stock down: Dennis Allen. Yes, the Saints have been ravaged by injuries, particularly on offense. But New Orleans has fallen off in an absurd fashion over its five-game losing streak. It has allowed at least 450 yards in three of those games, and against the Broncos, gave up 389 yards on 6.4 yards per play.
Up Next: Panthers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 27; Saints at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 27