NFL World Stunned After Bills Landed Amari Cooper in Trade With Browns
There have been not one, but two big trades involving star-caliber wide receivers on Tuesday. After the New York Jets acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, the Buffalo Bills made a big splash by landing Amari Cooper in a deal with the Cleveland Browns.
Cooper will bring some veteran experience to a Bills wide receivers room that was lacking in that department. He'll also provide Josh Allen with a top-tier receiving threat, something Buffalo's quarterback has lacked this season following the offseason departure of Stefon Diggs.
As for Cooper, he'll get a major upgrade at quarterback, going from the struggling Deshaun Watson to playing alongside Allen, an MVP candidate.
The trade caught football fans off guard, and the NFL world had plenty of jokes and reactions as the dust settled on the latest blockbuster deal.