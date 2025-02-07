NFL World Stunned As Josh Allen Wins MVP Award Over Lamar Jackson
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was officially named the NFL MVP for the 2024 season, narrowly beating out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to take home his first career MVP award.
Though both quarterbacks put together MVP-worthy seasons and arguably the best years of their careers, it appeared Jackson would win his third MVP award when he was voted first-team All-Pro, an honor decided on by the same media members who vote on the MVP. Jackson also gained steam late in the year as the Ravens went on a run heading into the postseason, which seemed to help his chances.
The outcome proved to be different for this award. A primary reason Allen might have won is due to the "most valuable" part of the award. Though Jackson had a better season statistically, he also had a better supporting cast overall. After the Bills traded Stefon Diggs and parted ways with several of their veterans last offseason, many didn't think they'd make the playoffs, let alone win the division. Thanks to Allen, the Bills proved to be sure-fire contenders from early in the season.
Still, the verdict wound up shocking many across the NFL, bringing out both positive reactions and those feeling Jackson was robbed of another trophy. Here are some of those mixed reactions: