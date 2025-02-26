SI

Only One NFL Team Received Straight A's in Every Category of NFLPA Report Card

Honestly, quite the impressive feat.

Brigid Kennedy

A general view during first half between the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium.
A general view during first half between the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Just one NFL franchise received straight A's on its NFL Players Association report card, a yearly survey in which NFL stars have the opportunity to grade their respective teams across 11 different categories, including treatment of families, head coach, ownership, and more.

The Miami Dolphins ranked 1st overall out of all 32 teams with no less than an A (not even an A-) in each of the 11 departments. More specifically, the organization received A's for its treatment of families, training room, and training staff, and A+s for its food/dining area, nutritionist/dietician, locker room, weight room, strength coaches, team travel, head coach, and ownership.

When ranked on a category-specific level, the team's food/dining area, training room, training staff, weight room, strength coaches, team travel, and ownership all came in at No. 1, as well. Despite earning an A+ grade from his players, head coach Mike McDaniel was the sixth-highest ranked head coach across the 32 teams, with 98% of Dolphins players describing him as efficient with their time and receptive to locker room feedback and team needs.

Overall, it's an extremely impressive report, considering half of the teams in the league received two or fewer A's, including the Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles. Of those 16 teams, two didn't receive a single one: the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

So although the Dolphins haven't made it to an AFC Championship game since 1993, whatever they're doing on a purely organizational level seems to be working.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

