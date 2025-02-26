Only One NFL Team Received Straight A's in Every Category of NFLPA Report Card
Just one NFL franchise received straight A's on its NFL Players Association report card, a yearly survey in which NFL stars have the opportunity to grade their respective teams across 11 different categories, including treatment of families, head coach, ownership, and more.
The Miami Dolphins ranked 1st overall out of all 32 teams with no less than an A (not even an A-) in each of the 11 departments. More specifically, the organization received A's for its treatment of families, training room, and training staff, and A+s for its food/dining area, nutritionist/dietician, locker room, weight room, strength coaches, team travel, head coach, and ownership.
When ranked on a category-specific level, the team's food/dining area, training room, training staff, weight room, strength coaches, team travel, and ownership all came in at No. 1, as well. Despite earning an A+ grade from his players, head coach Mike McDaniel was the sixth-highest ranked head coach across the 32 teams, with 98% of Dolphins players describing him as efficient with their time and receptive to locker room feedback and team needs.
Overall, it's an extremely impressive report, considering half of the teams in the league received two or fewer A's, including the Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles. Of those 16 teams, two didn't receive a single one: the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.
So although the Dolphins haven't made it to an AFC Championship game since 1993, whatever they're doing on a purely organizational level seems to be working.