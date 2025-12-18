Packers DC Lays Out Audacious Goal for Micah Parsons After ACL Injury
Micah Parsons won’t be coming off the edge to disrupt opposing quarterbacks down the stretch for the Packers, but defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley believes he’ll be back creating even more havoc than ever in opposing backfields soon enough.
Parsons suffered a torn ACL during Green Bay’s loss at the Broncos last Sunday, ending his impressive first season with the Packers after the franchise traded for the former Cowboys pass rusher. He finished the year with 41 total tackles, 12.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in 14 games. He was on pace for 15 sacks on the season, which would have been a career high.
Hafley believes that, when healthy, Parsons will be shooting for a sack total in the range of what Myles Garrett is doing this year for the Browns.
"If I were a betting man, I'd say he probably comes back and breaks the sack record next year,” he said Wednesday, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
Without Parsons, Green Bay’s most talented defensive player, Hafley vowed that the unit will move forward with the playoffs ahead.
At 9-4-1 after the loss in Denver, Green Bay currently occupies the No. 7 seed in the NFC, but can jump back into control of the NFC North with a second win over the Bears this weekend.
Micah Parsons career stats
Through his four years in Dallas and season with the Packers, Parsons has been a consistent force off the edge, recording no fewer than 12 sacks in each season.
Season
Team
Games
Total Tackles
Sacks
NFL Sack Rank
2021
Cowboys
16
84
13
No. 6
2022
Cowboys
17
65
13.5
No. 7
2023
Cowboys
17
64
14
No. 7
2024
Cowboys
13
43
12
No. 6
2025
Packers
14
41
12.5
No. 3
Giants great Michael Strahan and current Steelers star T.J. Watt are currently tied for the single-season sack lead, with Strahan bringing down quarterbacks 22.5 times in 2001 and Watt tying him in 2021. That mark is likely to fall this year, as Browns superstar Myles Garrett has 21.5 sacks through 14 games. He could shatter the record with three games left to play, making Hafley’s prediction for Parsons even more gaudy.
Parsons isn’t lacking for self-confidence as he stares down a recovery projected to last nine months.
“I may be sidelined, but I am not defeated,” he said on social media after tearing his ACL. “This injury is my greatest test—a moment God allowed to strengthen my testimony. I believe He walks with me through this storm and chose me for this fight because He knew my heart could carry it. I’m deeply grateful to the Packers organization and my teammates for their unwavering support, love, and belief in me during this season. I trust His timing, His plan, and His purpose. I will rise again.”
Time will tell whether Hafley remains on staff to see Parsons chase the record. After elevating the Green Bay defense, the former Boston College head coach is expected to be a candidate to lead an NFL franchise in the near future.