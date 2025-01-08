SI

Packers' Jordan Love 'Hopeful' He'll Play Sunday vs. Eagles

Love left Green Bay's Week 18 loss against the Chicago Bears with an elbow injury.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love on Jan. 8, 2025. / Matt Schneidman / Twitter / Screenshot
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love says he's hoping to play Sunday for the wild card game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Asked Wednesday about his availability, Love replied, "We'll see. Yeah. I'm hopeful," per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

Love left the Packers' Week 18 loss to the Chicago Bears with an elbow injury, though the team kept him out as a precaution, per head coach Matt LaFleur. Since then, however, his status for Sunday's contest has not been 100% clear.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have also not confirmed whether Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts (concussion) plans to play either, though some recent roster moves have Birds fans speculating he will. The quarterback also practiced on Wednesday.

As the underdogs of the match, the Packers would surely prefer to pit Love against Philly backup Kenny Pickett, but it's looking more like we'll get both starters as the days progress.

In any event, we'll know for sure on Sunday ahead of the 4:30 p.m. kickoff.

