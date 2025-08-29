New Packers Star Micah Parsons Is Now Betting Favorite for Defensive Player of the Year
The Packers traded for Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons on Thursday, and Parsons immediately received a four-year, $188 million contract that will pay him an average of $47 million annually—the largest contract for a non-quarterback in NFL history.
Parsons's future was very much up in the air in Dallas while he was seeking a contract extension with the franchise. When the two sides didn't come to an agreement, Parsons requested a trade. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pulled the trigger Thursday—28 days after the request.
Parsons was not going to play for Dallas without a new contract, which became more apparent during his training camp hold-in. He fell down the odds boards for bets on NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
After being acquired by Green Bay on Thursday, Parsons is once again the betting favorite.
The home run trade for the Packers upgrades the defense from feisty to formidable. Green Bay is a Super Bowl dark horse in the NFC as a result.