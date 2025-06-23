Ballhawk Named Packers’ Best Hope to Win NFL Defensive Player of Year
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Which member of the Green Bay Packers could win NFL Defensive Player of the Year this season?
That’s easy. The player who finished in the Top 10 of last year’s voting.
In a story pinpointing one Defensive Player of the Year candidate for each team, Pro Football Network’s Jacob Infante selected All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney.
“Xavier McKinney had been one of the better starting safeties in the NFL during his stint in New York. Once he signed with the Green Bay Packers, though, his play rose to a whole new level,” Infante wrote.
“With eight interceptions and 11 pass deflections, McKinney had elite production in an All-Pro 2024 campaign. He finished eighth in DPOY voting last year, and if he is to rise in the rankings this season, similar production will be necessary.”
After signing a four-year contract with Green Bay in free agency, McKinney finished second in the NFL with eight interceptions and tied for first with nine turnover-producing plays.
“Second straight All-Pro, that’s obviously the goal that I’m reaching for,” McKinney said during OTAs. “Just got to take it day by day, work how I did, how I always work and I’ll be happy with the results.”
It was a remarkable season in more than one way.
- In four seasons with the Giants, McKinney intercepted nine passes.
- In 2023, the entire Green Bay defense intercepted seven passes, which ranked 31st in the NFL.
- In 2023, with McKinney recording three interceptions, the Giants tied for third with 18 interceptions.
- In 2024, McKinney had eight interceptions – more than the Packers a year earlier – and Green Bay tied for third with 17 interceptions.
- In 2024, the Giants plunged to 31st with only five interceptions.
McKinney had Green Bay’s first season of six-plus interceptions since Casey Hayward had a half-dozen in 2012.
McKinney didn’t have any interceptions during the five offseason practices that were open to reporters. He was close a couple times, appearing to back off at the last minute to avoid any possibility of contact.
“Right now, my main focus is just focusing on the team,” McKinney said. “Trying to make sure that the young guys are coming along. Making sure they know what’s going on, knowing the ropes, and trying to help them as much as I can. I think that’s the biggest thing for me right now. And then really just tightening up the little things. But right now, my main focus is I’m trying to lead these young guys that just got in, trying to make sure that they are comfortable and are going to be ready to go when the season comes around.”
The sportsbook don’t think much of McKinney’s Defensive Player of the Year chances. He is +8500 to win the award at FanDuel Sportsbook, tied for the 23rd-longest odds. At DraftKings, he is +10000, or 28th.
The last safety to win Defensive Player of the Year was the Steelers’ Troy Polamalu in 2010.
The Packers haven’t had a player with back-to-back seasons of six-plus interceptions since Charles Woodson and Nick Collins both did it in 2008 and 2009.
The AP’s NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award has been handed out since 1971. It’s been won by Packers players twice, with Woodson in 2009 and Reggie White in 1998.