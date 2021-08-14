Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
Search
Publish date:

11 Players To Watch in Packers’ Preseason Opener

Here are the key players to watch, one from each position group, as the Green Bay Packers host the Houston Texans on Saturday night.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Once upon a time, the NFL preseason was about getting ready for the regular season. Now, it’s about figuring out depth charts, 53-man rosters and 16-man practice squads.

“The guys that we have who have played in this league a long time, you’ve got a pretty good idea of what they can bring to the table,” Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday, two days before Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans. We also know that some of those guys, you don’t want to subject them to any more risk in the preseason, so I think there’s constant conversation going on in terms of what we’re trying to get out of each game, who we need to see and who we need to put in certain positions to get a great evaluation.”

RELATED: How to watch Packers vs. Texans

Here are 11 players, one in each position group, looking for a great evaluation.

Quarterback: Jordan Love

Last year’s first-round pick hasn’t played in a game for his team since Dec. 20, 2019, when Love threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-41 loss to Kent in the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl. That’s 603 days ago. His last game overall came 572 days ago, when he completed 4-of-6 passes for 26 yards in the Senior Bowl.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16517472
Play
News

New Cornerback Took Unusual Path to Packers

Tarleton State's defensive coordinator explains how Dominique Martin wound up at cornerback.

USATSI_16481647
Play
News

Highlights From Practice 12 of Packers Training Camp

Do the Packers have a starting offensive line? That and a lot more in our quick-hitting, daily recap of everything that happened at Packers Training Camp.

USATSI_14951818
Play
News

Like Last Year, Packers Have High Hopes for Versatile Deguara

Back from a torn ACL, Josiah Deguara said: “Getting out there in practice, I’m not thinking about it at all. I feel like I used to feel and I’m just happy to be back out there.”

USATSI_16553350

“I’m super-excited for it,” Love said last week. “This is the moment I’ve been preparing for even since last year not having preseason. It’s almost like I’ve been training a year just for this first preseason game. I’m sure excited to get out there and get back to playing ball.”

These next three Saturdays could serve as Love’s audition to be the team’s starting quarterback next season. Obviously, the relationship between MVP Aaron Rodgers and general manager Brian Gutekunst is on shaky ground. Moreover, the Packers are a projected $50.8 million over next year’s salary cap. Trading Rodgers and handing the keys to Love in 2022 could take care of half of that deficit. Whatever Love does in the preseason will be a big part in determining what direction the team would like to take for next season.

Love has had an up-and-down training camp, with some eye-popping throws, some dumbfounding mistakes and a few wounded ducks. It will be interesting to see, perhaps not so much in this first preseason game, how much talent LaFleur surrounds Love with during these exhibitions to get a better gauge. When Love had a full group of receivers during the three-day minicamp, he had one sensational practice.

Go through the photo slideshow for other players to watch.

With Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon atop the depth chart and Kylin Hill in strong position to make the roster as the projected kickoff returner, the question at running back is whether the Packers will keep three or four on their 53-man roster. Based on the practice reps this week, Taylor has the edge over Dexter Williams for that potential fourth spot. Taylor, however, hasn’t played in a game since the 2019 Cotton Bowl. He’s looked good during training camp but he’s yet to break a tackle on a running play, pick up a blitzer or dodge a defender on a third-down catch in a live situation. The early signs are positive but he’s got to show it under the lights.“I feel like I can bring a number of things,” Taylor said this week. “Being able to understand pass protection, being able to protect on third down as a big back, being able to catch the ball out of the backfield as a big back and sometimes line up in the slot, out at wideout. Being able to run inside and outside the tackles and also contribute on special teams on all four phases – kickoff, kickoff return, punt and punt return.”

Running back: Patrick Taylor

With Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon atop the depth chart and Kylin Hill in strong position to make the roster as the projected kickoff returner, the question at running back is whether the Packers will keep three or four on their 53-man roster. Based on the practice reps this week, Taylor has the edge over Dexter Williams for that potential fourth spot. Taylor, however, hasn’t played in a game since the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

He’s looked good during training camp but he’s yet to break a tackle on a running play, pick up a blitzer or dodge a defender on a third-down catch in a live situation. The early signs are positive but he’s got to show it under the lights.

“I feel like I can bring a number of things,” Taylor said this week. “Being able to understand pass protection, being able to protect on third down as a big back, being able to catch the ball out of the backfield as a big back and sometimes line up in the slot, out at wideout. Being able to run inside and outside the tackles and also contribute on special teams on all four phases – kickoff, kickoff return, punt and punt return.”

1 / 10

USATSI_16553350
Game Day

11 Players To Watch in Packers’ Preseason Opener

USATSI_11919259
News

Is Rodgers Pushing Gutekunst To Sign Matthews?

USATSI_15113181
News

How to Watch Packers vs. Texans in NFL Preseason

High_Hopes_for_Packers_LB_DeVondre_Campb-611671dcc398f967360d836c_1_Aug_13_2021_13_41_33_poster
News

With Campbell, Fourth Time Could Be Charm

USATSI_16517472
News

New Cornerback Took Unusual Path to Packers

USATSI_16481647
News

Highlights From Practice 12 of Packers Training Camp

USATSI_14951818
News

Like Last Year, Packers Have High Hopes for Versatile Deguara

LeRoy Butler
Gambling

2022 Could Be Year for Butler’s Hall of Fame Candidacy

USATSI_16475239
News

Highlights From Practice 11 of Packers Training Camp