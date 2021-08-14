11 Players To Watch in Packers’ Preseason Opener

Here are the key players to watch, one from each position group, as the Green Bay Packers host the Houston Texans on Saturday night.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Once upon a time, the NFL preseason was about getting ready for the regular season. Now, it’s about figuring out depth charts, 53-man rosters and 16-man practice squads.

“The guys that we have who have played in this league a long time, you’ve got a pretty good idea of what they can bring to the table,” Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday, two days before Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans. We also know that some of those guys, you don’t want to subject them to any more risk in the preseason, so I think there’s constant conversation going on in terms of what we’re trying to get out of each game, who we need to see and who we need to put in certain positions to get a great evaluation.”

Here are 11 players, one in each position group, looking for a great evaluation.

Quarterback: Jordan Love

Last year’s first-round pick hasn’t played in a game for his team since Dec. 20, 2019, when Love threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-41 loss to Kent in the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl. That’s 603 days ago. His last game overall came 572 days ago, when he completed 4-of-6 passes for 26 yards in the Senior Bowl.

“I’m super-excited for it,” Love said last week. “This is the moment I’ve been preparing for even since last year not having preseason. It’s almost like I’ve been training a year just for this first preseason game. I’m sure excited to get out there and get back to playing ball.”

These next three Saturdays could serve as Love’s audition to be the team’s starting quarterback next season. Obviously, the relationship between MVP Aaron Rodgers and general manager Brian Gutekunst is on shaky ground. Moreover, the Packers are a projected $50.8 million over next year’s salary cap. Trading Rodgers and handing the keys to Love in 2022 could take care of half of that deficit. Whatever Love does in the preseason will be a big part in determining what direction the team would like to take for next season.

Love has had an up-and-down training camp, with some eye-popping throws, some dumbfounding mistakes and a few wounded ducks. It will be interesting to see, perhaps not so much in this first preseason game, how much talent LaFleur surrounds Love with during these exhibitions to get a better gauge. When Love had a full group of receivers during the three-day minicamp, he had one sensational practice.

