How to Watch: Packers at 49ers in NFL Preseason

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will kick off their 2022 NFL preseason against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night. Here’s how to watch.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

When: 7:30 p.m. (Central) Friday.

TV: The game will air on the Packers TV Network, with Kevin Harlan and John Kuhn on the call. The network consists of WTMJ-TV, Milwaukee; WGBA-TV, Green Bay; WQOW/ABC, Eau Claire, Wis.; WXOW/ABC, La Crosse, Wis.; WKOW/ABC, Madison, Wis.; WAOW/ABC, Wausau, Wis.; KQDS/FOX, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis.; WLUC-NBC/FOX UP, Escanaba/Marquette, Mich.; WMBD/CBS, Peoria/Bloomington, Ill.; KCCI/CBS, Des Moines, Iowa; KWWL/NBC, Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, Iowa; KTVI/FOX, St. Louis, Mo.; KETV/ABC, Omaha, Neb.; KNDB/BEK, Bismarck, N.D.; KRDK/BEK, Fargo, N.D.; KNDM/BEK, Minot, N.D.; KDLT/NBC, Sioux Falls, S.D.; KYUR/ABC, Anchorage, Alaska; KATN/ABC, Fairbanks, Alaska and KJUD/ABC, Juneau, Alaska.

The game also will air live on NFL Network. That will be the 49ers’ version of the broadcast.

Radio: The call of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren can be heard on the Packers Radio Network. There’s a new flagship station, with WRNW-FM 97.3 in Milwaukee replacing WTMJ. Click here for the list of affiliates.

Skeleton Crew for Packers

The No. 1 offensive line will play for Green Bay but that will be about it for front-line players. Based on an on-the-field meeting after Wednesday’s practice, expect coach Matt LaFleur to post an extensive will-not-dress list before kickoff.

Who might not play? Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones, receivers Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins, tight end Marcedes Lewis, defensive tackles Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed, outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Preston Smith, inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes, and safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage.

The players who are on the physically unable to perform list, notably offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and kicker Mason Crosby, won’t play, either.

“There’s a lot of conversations that go in in terms of who’s playing where, why we’re thinking what we’re thinking,” LaFleur said. “That’s what we spent the last two days on, kind of finalizing a lot of the play-time charts. I went over with Gutey, make sure our personnel department is seeing what they need to see as well, and just making sure everybody’s on the same page.”

Place Your Bets

While LaFleur will keep his key players “bubble-wrapped,” to borrow a phrase from general manager Brian Gutekunst, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, “I'd like to get guys to play in this game. Mainly because I don't want them to play in the second game.”

With that, the 49ers are 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total of 33.5 points is one of the lowest of the week.

Coming up

The Packers will have an off-day on Saturday before closed-to-the-public practices on Sunday and Monday. That will set the stage for joint practices against the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday and Wednesday, with start times of 10:30 a.m. The Packers will then host the Saints in a preseason game at 7 p.m. Friday.

Related Stories