Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (4-1) are facing the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field on Sunday. Follow along all day for updates.

The Other Cornerbacks

A lot has been written about the Packers’ situation at cornerback. Due to shoulder injuries, Jaire Alexander is on injured reserve and Kevin King is out. That will leave first-round pick Eric Stokes and Isaac Yiadom (or Rasul Douglas or Chandon Sullivan) vs. the talented Bears duo of Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney.

On the other hand, the Bears’ cornerbacks will have their hands full, too. That goes without saying for practically any team without a premier cornerback to defend against Packers star Davante Adams. Adams is on pace to rewrite the Packers’ record book and potentially set an NFL record.

Second-year corner Jaylon Johnson, who has allowed just 7-of-20 passing with one interception and five additional breakups, according to Sports Info Solutions, might get matched against Adams.

“I want to follow the best receiver every game. He’s the best [Packers] receiver so, of course, I’m looking forward to that matchup,” Johnson said this week.

If that’s the way the Bears go, it will be Allen Lazard vs. Kindle Vildor. Lazard has caught 7-of-10 targets for 97 yards. He still hasn’t caught more than two passes in a game this season. After averaging 45.1 yards per game last year, he’s at merely 19.4 yards to start this season.

A fifth-round pick last year, Vildor has allowed 11-of-16 passing this season. In two seasons, he’s given up four touchdowns while breaking up only two passes. That’s not good.

The Packers need to get someone else involved in the passing game after Adams did most of the heavy lifting last week. Lazard, who caught six passes and scored one touchdown in the two games vs. the Bears last year, is due. Moreover, his physicality should be an asset in helping offset some of the Bears’ power.

How to Watch Packers at Bears

TV: Fox – Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee, Larry McCarren. SIRIUS – 134 (GB), 82 (Chi.) | XM: 384 (GB), 227 (Chi.) | SXM App: 811 (GB), 805 (Chi.) Sports USA – Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Mark Carrier (analyst).

Packers-Bears Inactives

The key players are active: Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins for Green Bay and Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson for Chicago.

Packers vs. Bears History

Leader: Green Bay leads the series 100-94-6. Matt LaFleur is 4-0 against Chicago; Matt Nagy is 1-5 against Green Bay. Including playoffs, Green Bay leads 101-95-6. Also including playoffs, this will be the 50th matchup at Soldier Field. Green Bay is 29-20.

Streak: The Packers have won the last four meetings, nine of the last 10 and 13 of the last 15 games. At Soldier Field, Green Bay is 10-1 in its last 11 treks.

“Yeah, we’ve had a good run,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “The main focus for so many of these coaches’ press conferences in Chicago is beating the Packers. We’ve had the upper hand for the last stretch with (Brett) Favre and I. It’s been battles, though. It’s still a rivalry, still some great back-and-forth games. Only once in the playoffs in that time, but definitely had some battles, some cold-weather battles, some miserable games. Been some fun ones over the years.”

Last meeting: Green Bay won 35-16 in Chicago on Jan. 3. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter – 3 yards to Robert Tonyan, 72 yards to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and 13 yards to Dominique Dafney. Clinging to a 21-16 lead in the fourth quarter, Green Bay pulled away on a 4-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones, an interception by Adrian Amos and a touchdown pass to Davante Adams in a span of just 51 seconds.

Packers-Bears Prediction

If you’re a Seinfeld fan, you probably remember the episode when George did the opposite. I should do that with the weekly prediction after taking Pittsburgh (based on the hungry-team theory) and Cincinnati (based on the Bengals being good and the Packers having key players out with injuries). Oops.

I do think the Packers will win. At some point, rookie Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have that breakout performance that everyone in Chicago is drooling over. But until he has that big game, it’s hard to expect him to have that big game. So, I’ll take Aaron Rodgers against a really good Bears defense to beat a rookie quarterback without the benefit of a proven running game. But, as I’ve shown this year, what do I know?

Packers 20, Bears 13

Green Bay moved to a 6-point favorite at SI Sportsbook on Saturday and that is where it was on Sunday morning. The total is 44. The lines opened at 4 1/2 and 44 1/2.

Aaron Rodgers' over/under for passing yards is 260.5. For receiving yards, Davante Adams' total is 96.5 yards.

At FanDuel, the spread was also at 6 just a couple hours before kickoff, with 74 percent of the bets and 77 percent of the money on Green Bay. At PointsBet, the spread was 5.5, with identical betting breakdowns.