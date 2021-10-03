October 3, 2021
Publish date:

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for updates.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (2-1), winners of two straight, are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2), losers of two straight, at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Follow along all day for updates.

Stellar Steelers Defense

Pittsburgh’s defense will be at just about full strength for Sunday with the return of outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Without them last week against Cincinnati, Pittsburgh’s NFL-record streak of 75 consecutive games with at least one sack was snapped. Watt led the NFL with 15 sacks last season and the Steelers have led the NFL in sacks each of the past four seasons. In fact, they’ve had at least 50 sacks each of the past four seasons, the longest streak since the New York Giants 35 years ago.

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler’s unit will be a major challenge not only in terms of talent, with David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins out of action due to injuries, but mentally to a unit that is short on experience. Left tackle Yosh Nijman will make his second professional start, left guard Jon Runyan Jr. will make his third start, and rookie center Josh Myers and right guard Royce Newman will make their fourth starts.

“I think this is one of the most unique defenses we’ll face all year,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “It’s got a long, long history. I remember being able to face it a couple times when we were at Jacksonville, and even prior to that. And it’s got the Dick LeBeau traditional world, which is organized chaos. So, these guys do a great job trying to disguise, fool the quarterback, bring pressure from all over, rush five with a bunch of really good football players. It’s going to be about communicating and the guys seeing the looks and just being able to talk and work though things throughout the game. So, it’s going to be a great challenge.”

Transaction

On Saturday, the Packers placed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) on injured reserve and elevated fellow receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad.

Officially, St. Brown was a COVID elevation for defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster. That’s an accounting move. Players can be elevated from the practice squad only twice; the third time, he must be added to the 53. St. Brown also was elevated for the Week 2 game against Detroit. But, because this is a COVID elevation, the Packers still have some flexibility with St. Brown.

Weather Report

It is a gloomy Sunday in Green Bay. The forecast for the 3:25 p.m. kickoff is 68 degrees. According to weather.com, the chance of rain will climb from 21 percent at 3 p.m. to 47 percent at 6 p.m. The wind is negligible.

How to Watch Packers vs. Steelers

TV: CBS – Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson (field reporter).

Coverage map: 506Sports.com shows you where the game will air.

Stream: Are you not part of the coverage area or going to be out and about? You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get 7-day Free Trial.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee, Larry McCarren. Sirius – 134 (Pit.), 82 (GB) | XM: 385 (Pit.), 227 (GB) | SXM App: 826 (Pit.), 811 (GB)

