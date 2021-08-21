Live Updates: New York Jets at Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New York Jets on Saturday afternoon. Follow along all day for updates.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Without Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers are hosting the New York Jets in the second preseason game on Saturday afternoon. Follow along all day for updates.

Second Quarter

Packers 14, Jets 10 (3:27 remaining)

Kurt Benkert’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Jace Sternberger capped one of the most chaotic drives you’ll ever see. Green Bay drove 81 yards in 19 plays for the go-ahead touchdown. Benkert stumbled over his linemen and fell on his butt twice, and veteran lineman Lucas Patrick was flagged twice for holding. But Benkert completed passes to convert four third downs – including the third-and-4 score to Sternberger – as well as a fourth-and-2.

Jets 10, Packers 7 (13:46 remaining)

With the Jets’ No. 1 offense facing Green Bay’s second- and third-teamers, Zach Wilson hit tight end Tyler Kroft for an 18-yard touchdown. It looked like a breakdown in Green Bay’s zone defense, with Wilson lofting the ball over linebacker Ty Summers and in front of safety Innis Gaines. Gaines hit Kroft at the 1 but bounced off.

First Quarter

Packers 7, Jets 3 (1:38 remaining)

On third-and-8, Kurt Benkert threw open tight end Jace Sternberger but Sternberger couldn’t make the grab. It was a play he needed to make after not blocking well on second down.

Packers 7, Jets 3 (6:36 remaining)

Kylin Hill took the handoff, beat linebacker Edmond Robinson around the corner and scored on a 12-yard run. Ben Braden, starting at right tackle, had an excellent block to give Hill clear sailing once he got past Robinson. It’s Green Bay’s second touchdown of the preseason, both by Hill. Earlier, on third-and-5, quarterback Kurt Benkert ran away from trouble and fired a 23-yard pass to Malik Taylor. That play was initially ruled incomplete with Taylor out of bounds, but coach Matt LaFleur won the challenge. Running back AJ Dillon had runs of 9, 5, 11 and 3 yards and a 6-yard reception.

Jets 3, Packers 0 (10:38 remaining)

Matt Ammendola drilled a 54-yard field goal (with plenty of distance to spare) to put the Jets in front. With New York’s No. 1 offense facing Green Bay’s No. 2 defense, the Jets marched to the opening score. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick, converted a third-and-8 with a 24-yard completion to top receiver Corey Davis, who got wide open on first-round pick Eric Stokes. Stokes got his revenge, though, with a third-and-4 breakup.

Lengthy Inactives List

When he gets snaps at practice, No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert generally is surrounded by the end-of-the-depth-chart players.

That will be the case for Saturday’s preseason game, too, even as Benkert gets the start.

The Green Bay Packers listed 32 players on the did-not-dress list for the game against the New York Jets. The only players listed as starters on the depth chart who will play are right guard Lucas Patrick – though he’s in a battle for his job and won’t be in the starting lineup – center Josh Myers, linebacker Krys Barnes and defensive tackle Kingsley Keke.

The inactives, by position:

Quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love (shoulder).

Running back: Aaron Jones.

Receivers: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Devin Funchess (hamstring), Equanimeous St. Brown, Juwann Winfrey (shoulder), Chris Blair (ankle).

Offensive line: David Bakhtiari, Billy Turner, Elgton Jenkins, Dennis Kelly (knee).

Tight ends: Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney.

Defensive line: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster (shoulder).

Outside linebackers: Za’Darius Smith (back), Preston Smith, Rashan Gary.

Inside linebacker: De’Vondre Campbell.

Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan.

Safeties: Darnell Savage, Adrian Amos, Vernon Scott (hamstring).

The starting offensive linemen, based on warmups, will be Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Myers at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Ben Braden at right tackle.

With eight receivers inactive, it’s no wonder why the Packers signed one on Friday. They’ll have four on the field: Malik Taylor, Reggie Begelton, Amari Rodgers and Damon Hazelton.

And if you had any question about the standing of Jace Sternberger, four tight ends are inactive – including former bouncer Dominique Dafney. Sternberger, however, will be in the lineup. He’s among the players who need a big performance to make the roster.