Live Updates: Packers at Chiefs in NFL Preseason

It will be Jordan Love vs. Chad Henne as the Green Bay Packers face the Kansas City Chiefs in the final game of the preseason on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Follow along all night for updates.

Second Quarter

Chiefs 10, Packers 7 (8:45 remaining)

A coverage breakdown put the Chiefs back in front on Shane Buechele’s 54-yard touchdown pass to tight end Matt Bushman. Cornerback Rico Gafford was lined up over Bushman and let him go, apparently expecting help from rookie safety Tariq Carpenter. Bushman caught the ball at the 30 and was so open that he could have crawled into the end zone.

Packers 7, Chiefs 3 (12:58 remaining)

Tyler Goodson’s sensational 23-yard touchdown run put the Packers on the board and will be hard to ignore when GM Brian Gutekunst picks his 53-man roster. On third-and-10, Goodson burst through a big hole – center Josh Myers had a great block, and guards Jake Hanson and Jon Runyan their men aside – then stepped through a tackle attempt by rookie safety Bryan Cook at the 13 and spun away from rookie safety Nazeeh Johnson at the 6.

“I do feel like I’m better than the other running backs that had been drafted,” Goodson said recently. “But, hey, every team has their opinion and every coach has the guy they like. That’s out of my control. I’ve just got to control what I can control and be where my feet are each and every day. That’s what I’m doing.”

Green Bay’s third drive was going nowhere fast until rookie cornerback Joshua Williams was called for a 15-yard facemask on a failed third-down screen to Goodson. That’s just what the Packers needed. A swing pass to Goodson gained 13, thanks to receiver Juwann Winfree’s block on cornerback Dicaprio Bootle. Catches by Winfree for 7 and 13 to Romeo Doubs moved the ball to the Chiefs’ 36 as the first quarter ended.

First Quarter

Chiefs 3, Packers 0 (3:51 remaining)

With the Chiefs on the move, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie drew a holding penalty on all-rookie center Creed Humphrey. Green Bay’s secondary finished the job, with cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, slot Keisean Nixon and safety Micah Abernathy helped force a 44-yard field goal.

Packers 0, Chiefs 0 (8:25 remaining)

Green Bay’s offensive line has been overwhelmed throughout training camp and nothing has changed against Kansas City’s defense. Tyler Goodson managed a yard on first down, Jordan Love escaped before going down for a 0-yard sack on second down, and Love avoided pressure (against right guard Jake Hanson) on third down. Pat O’Donnell’s 70-yard punt, with Isaiah McDuffie eventually making the tackle, helped swing the field position.

Packers 0, Chiefs 0 (10:34 remaining)

Both teams went three-and-out. Green Bay started with the ball. On second down, rookie running back Tyler Goodson broke a tackle on a swing pass to gain 6. On third-and-2, Goodson caught the ball again but couldn’t quite reach to the first-down marker.

Meanwhile, on third-and-9, Chiefs quarterback threw the ball into the flat to veteran running back Jerick McKinnon but rookie linebacker Quay Walker – Green Bay’s only defensive starter on the field – showed that burst to stop McKinnon well short.

Packers 0, Chiefs 0 (12:38 remaining)

In a cool moment, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped in the opening huddle to honor the late Len Dawson. After a delay of game, which the Packers declined, Chad Henne entered at quarterback. He’ll be playing with most of the Chiefs’ starters.

Final Cuts Due Tuesday

Teams must be down to the 53-man limit by 3 p.m. Tuesday. John Wojciechowski, the Packers’ director of player personnel, liked the team’s “competitiveness,” not just offense vs. defense “but within the position groups. It’s been phenomenal,” he said during the Packers TV Network pregame show.

The Packers entered the day with 79 players, so 26 players must be released. That’s the sad ending to training camp, but cuts across the league offer opportunities to improve areas that might be a bit weak.

“What goes through my mind is we’ve got to look at the whole league,” he said. “Once we get past this game and we go into it, it’s not as hectic but it’s more excitement and fun to watch to go through all these names to try to find someone to help the Packers.”

Twenty-Five Packers Out

The Packers will keep 25 players on the bench, including rookie receiver Christian Watson, who went through team drills this week after missing the start of camp following knee surgery.

“He asks a lot of questions,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “He cares about it he comes over and tries to be on the same page and, if anything happened, whether it was good or bad, indifferent, so I enjoy his approach. But he’s got a different skill-set. He’s a big body who can run. Just got to get him a little more consistent tracking the ball down the field. He made a nice play in the two-minute [from Jordan Love on Monday]. The thing that I’ve seen with him is just mentally the improvement from day to day.”

The inactives list includes many of the same players as the first two games. Offensively, what stands as the No. 1 offensive line will play. Defensively, only rookie linebacker Quay Walker is active.

QB: Aaron Rodgers.

RB: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon.

WR: Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb.

TE: Robert Tonyan (knee), Marcedes Lewis.

OL: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), RT Elgton Jenkins (knee).

DL: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed.

OLB: Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Tipa Galeai (elbow).

ILB: De’Vondre Campbell.

CB: Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas.

S: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage (hamstring), Dallin Leavitt (shoulder).

K: Mason Crosby (knee).