    October 24, 2021
    Live Updates: Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

    The Green Bay Packers, winners of five straight, are hosting the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for updates.
    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (5-1) are hosting the Washington Football Team (2-4) at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for updates.

    Lineup Updates

    As expected, based on pregame warmups, the Packers are going with Elgton Jenkins at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Lucas Patrick at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Billy Turner at right tackle.

    At cornerback, it appears Rasul Douglas will get the start with Kevin King inactive. Last week, Isaac Yiadom got the start but was benched in favor of Douglas after the opening series.

    Washington Has Backups Starting on O-Line, Too

    The right side of the Football Team’s offensive line, Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff and second-round rookie tackle Sam Cosmi, will miss a second consecutive game due to injuries.

    However, as has been the case in Green Bay, the offense really hasn’t suffered because of solid backups. In playing almost all the last three games in place of the impressive Cosmi, Cornelius Lucas has allowed merely one pressure, according to Pro Football Focus. He ranks second out of 77 offensive tackles (minimum 70 pass-protecting snaps) in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap. Wes Schweitzer will make a third consecutive start at right guard. He’s allowed zero sacks and five total pressures, putting him 41st out of 75 guards in PFF’s PBE.

    Cutting to the Chase

    The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year is Washington defensive end Chase Young. In a big individual matchup, he’ll battle underrated Packers right tackle Billy Turner.

    Once upon a time, the defense’s best pass rusher attacked the quarterback’s blind side. That’s no longer the case. Turner faced the Saints’ Cam Jordan in Week 1 and Chicago’s Khalil Mack last week. Now, it’s Young, the No. 2 pick of last year’s draft.

    “Man, he’s a real good tackle,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “He’s got such a good feel, good punch, good set, very athletic. I feel like in our offense a lot of times, myself and 33 (Aaron Jones) and 17 (Davante Adams) and 69 (David Bakhtiari) when he’s healthy get a lot of attention nationally, but I don’t think Billy gets the attention he deserves. I think he’s had a really nice season so far. We’ve played a number of really good pass rushers and I feel like he’s played really, really well. I think he deserves the attention and the accolades that a guy who’s playing Pro Bowl-caliber football deserves.”

    How to Watch Washington at Green Bay

    TV: Fox – Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).

    Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

