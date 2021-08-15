Love Leads One Scoring Drive in Packers Debut

Jordan Love threw for 122 yards in the first half against Houston, which was 115 yards better than Aaron Rodgers' debut as a rookie.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jordan Love’s professional debut will do nothing to convince anyone inside or outside the confines of 1265 Lombardi Ave. that he is the legitimate heir to the Green Bay Packers’ quarterbacking throne.

However, it at least was better than Aaron Rodgers’ debut.

Love played only the first half, going 12-of-17 passing for 122 yards and one touchdown. That’s a passer rating of 110.4, a stat line fattened up by an impressive scoring drive.

In Rodgers’ preseason debut, which came on Aug. 11, 2005, against the San Diego Chargers, he went 2-of-6 passing for 7 yards. He was sacked twice for minus-5 yards, meaning he had 2 net passing yards in five series on a rainy night in which, as he noted during an in-game interview, his headset went out. Rodgers' career turned out all right despite the shaky preseason debut.

In his second season but deprived of a preseason as a rookie, Love went 6-of-6 for 89 yards and one touchdown during the Packers’ first-half scoring drive. In his other possessions in the opening half, he went 6-of-11 for 33 yards. The offense went nowhere fast on those drives, gaining just one first down in six possessions. There was a fourth-and-2 in which Love and the rest of the offense weren’t on the same page; Love’s desperation heave to Devin Funchess fell incomplete. Late in the first half, he was sacked and fumbled.

And that was that. While coach Matt LaFleur earlier in the week said, “Jordan’s going to take the majority of the game and then Kurt will go in there,” Love played only the first half and was replaced by Kurt Benkert for the third quarter.

Green Bay trailed 13-7 at halftime.

Love played behind a makeshift offensive line. Not only was All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari out of the lineup, but so was his capable replacement, Elgton Jenkins, and right tackle Billy Turner. Moreover, the team’s top four receivers – Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb – plus playmaking tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Aaron Jones were inactive. That had Love throwing the ball to the likes of Devin Funchess, Malik Taylor and Jace Sternberger.

Love’s best ball of the night was a 34-yard strike to Sternberger, a seam route that jump-started the team’s only scoring drive.

It was Love’s first game action since the 2020 Senior Bowl – 572 days ago. It was Love’s first game action with his own team since Utah State lost to Kent in the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl to cap the 2019 season. That was 603 days ago.

