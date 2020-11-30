Packers Blast Bears, Earn 100th Win in Series

Green Bay took a three-game lead in the NFC North and Aaron Rodgers improved to 19-5 against the Bears and reached 50,000 career passing yards.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – All week, Matt LaFleur built up the power of the Chicago Bears defense.

“I think it’s the best defense we’ve played,” LaFleur said on Friday.

On Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers’ historic 100th victory in the ancient series, LaFleur’s club beat the Bears every way imaginable. Aaron Rodgers led a dominant offensive performance and the defense provided three takeaways and scored a touchdown to power a 41-25 rout.

Green Bay improved to 8-3 on the season, with Rodgers improving his regular-season record against the Chicago to an overpowering 19-5 on the strength of 51 touchdowns vs. 10 interceptions. Chicago lost its fifth straight to tumble to 5-6 as the Packers extended their NFC North lead to three games with five games to go.

Green Bay led 27-3 at one point in the first half. The first-half offensive performance seemed flawless. Its three possessions all ended in Rodgers touchdown passes. Its one third-down failure was corrected by a fourth-down conversion. There were no penalties, dropped passes or tackles for losses.

The Packers got the ball first and marched 75 yards for a touchdown. After Davante Adams slipped and fell on second down from the 12, he worked himself open for a touchdown. The Bears rushed three and Rodgers ate a turkey sandwich before finding Adams for the 500th catch of Adams’ career. Mason Crosby missed the extra point, not that it mattered.

After Chicago drove to a field goal – Green Bay’s defense rose up after allowing a 57-yard run to the 8 by David Montgomery – the Packers again zoomed 75 yards for a touchdown. On the first play of the second quarter, Rodgers faked the handoff, booted to his left and found tight end Marcedes Lewis alone for the touchdown. It was the 400th catch of Lewis’ career.

Chicago drove into scoring position but safety Darnell Savage made a splendid interception in the end zone. Eighty yards later, it was 20-3. On the touchdown, Rodgers went through all of his reads before Allen Lazard worked himself free for a 2-yard touchdown.

Moments later, it was 27-3. If the Packers are going to make a run to the Super Bowl, the Smith Bros. are going to have to raise their game. On third-and-17, Za’Darius Smith forced a fumble that Preston Smith recovered and returned 14 yards for a touchdown.

In the third quarter, Rodgers became the 11th player to throw for 50,000 yards in his career. He did it in style with a 39-yard touchdown pass to tight end Robert Tonyan.

A fourth-and-2 completion to Tonyan with about 3 minutes left put the game on ice.

In garbage time, Trubisky surpassed Rodgers’ game total for passing yards. Rodgers, however, was sensational and Trubisky was, well, Trubisky. Rodgers finished 21-of-29 passing for 211 yards with four touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 132.3. For Rodgers, who is having an MVP type of season, it was his 10th game out of 11 with two-plus touchdown passes and a 105-plus passer rating.

The Bears led the series 81-58-6 after beating the Packers on Oct. 25, 1992. Since then, Green Bay is an overwhelming 42-14.